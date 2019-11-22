Nagarjuna's Comeback in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has Send Twitter in Frenzy
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna returns to the Bollywood screen with a stellar role in Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna returns to the Bollywood screen with a stellar role in Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna returns to the Bollywood screen with a stellar role in "Brahmastra", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fans of the iconic actor took to Twitter on Thursday to post his pictures with co-stars Ranbir and Alia, and also to wish him luck.
"Brahmastra" is first part of Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy, scheduled to release in May 2020.
Apart from pictures of the star cast, there were several memes circulating on social media.
A fan wrote: "Really looking forward to Brahmastra next year. In the era of remakes, biopics and historicals, Brahmastra is looking like an original story out of Bollywood. I really hope it does well. It doing well will encourage more original stories."
One user posted a video clip from the Tv series, "Mahabharata" along with other trending hashtags of 'gonnatellmykids' and wrote: "Gonna tell my kids the last one is how #Brahmastra works and this was the best adaptation of #Mahabharata".
One fan reacted; "Really hyped for this movie! Please don't disappoint! Good luck!"
Another remarked: "Brahmastra has all the potential to be a game changer. Something on lines with Marvel's series The defenders or so. Can't wait".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Tesla Unveils Electric ‘Cybertruck' in LA, Inspired From Blade Runner Movie
- Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo: Bruce Banner's Quotes from MCU That Will Make You Revisit the Movies
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1