News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nagarjuna's Comeback in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has Send Twitter in Frenzy

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna returns to the Bollywood screen with a stellar role in Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

IANS

Updated:November 22, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
Nagarjuna's Comeback in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has Send Twitter in Frenzy
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna returns to the Bollywood screen with a stellar role in Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna returns to the Bollywood screen with a stellar role in "Brahmastra", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fans of the iconic actor took to Twitter on Thursday to post his pictures with co-stars Ranbir and Alia, and also to wish him luck.

"Brahmastra" is first part of Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy, scheduled to release in May 2020.

Apart from pictures of the star cast, there were several memes circulating on social media.

A fan wrote: "Really looking forward to Brahmastra next year. In the era of remakes, biopics and historicals, Brahmastra is looking like an original story out of Bollywood. I really hope it does well. It doing well will encourage more original stories."

One user posted a video clip from the Tv series, "Mahabharata" along with other trending hashtags of 'gonnatellmykids' and wrote: "Gonna tell my kids the last one is how #Brahmastra works and this was the best adaptation of #Mahabharata".

One fan reacted; "Really hyped for this movie! Please don't disappoint! Good luck!"

Another remarked: "Brahmastra has all the potential to be a game changer. Something on lines with Marvel's series The defenders or so. Can't wait".

