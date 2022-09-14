Nagarjuna’s The Ghost And Chiranjeevi’s Godfather To Clash At Box Office?

Tollywood is going to witness an epic clash of two highly anticipated films at the box office this festive season. The films of two big stars of Telugu Cinema, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, will battle it out on the big screen. Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan’s Godfather and Nagarjuna’s The Ghost are all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Dussehra, on October 5.

It is interesting to note that both films are remakes of popular films. Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is the remake of the Malayalam hit film Lucifer. The original movie was released on March 28, 2019, and featured Prithiviraj Sukumar, Tovino Thomas, Mohan Lal, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. Helmed by Prithiviraj Sukumar the film collected over a whopping Rs 175 crore at the box office. Made at a budget of only Rs 30 crore, the movie emerged as a blockbuster hit.

On the other hand, The Ghost is said to be a remake of a Korean movie. The teasers of both the movies have been released recently. The Godfather teaser starts with a voiceover saying that Godfather’s whereabouts are not known for the last 20 years. However, as he makes an action-packed comeback after two decades, his return is celebrated by the public. Chiranjeevi’s look is then revealed as he beats up a group of henchmen. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi’s explosive entry in a car crashing through a wall.

The promo of The Ghost, titled Tamahagane, starts with someone alerting Nagarjuna that the entire underworld is behind him. As Nagarjuna stands fiercely with his sword, the promo reads, “The sword feels proud in the hands of The King.”

The star cast of The Ghost features Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anika Surendran, Manish Chaudhari and Ravi Verma, alongside Nagarjuna and Kajal Agarwal. In addition to Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, Godfather stars Nayanthara, Satya Dev Kancharana, Puri Jagannadh, Indrajit Sukumar, Biju Menon and Tanya Ravichandran.

