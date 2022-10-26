Nagarjuna’s The Ghost Gets OTT Release Date; Know The OTT Platform

Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna’s high-octane action film The Ghost, which was released on October 5, will soon be available for streaming on Netflix. The film will be available from November 2. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the movie starred Nagarjuna as an Interpol field officer with Sonal Chauhan as his love interest. The Netflix release date was revealed by a post from the social media handle of the streaming giant itself.

“People who are going up against him need to prepare for a nightmare because THE GHOST is backing back from the dead! The Ghost is coming to Netflix on 2nd November,” Netflix wrote in the caption of the poster it shared.

The movie was helmed by Praveen Sattaru and backed by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment. It was extensively marketed and highly anticipated as Nagarjuna also trained in the Israeli martial art Krav Maga for his action scenes in the film.

However, upon release, The Ghost could not live up to expectations and failed to impress fans and critics. It turned out to be a box office dud and is thus coming to Netflix less than a month after its theatrical release.

The Ghost also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in addition to Akkineni Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan. Kajal Aggrawal, was reportedly the director’s initial choice for the film’s female protagonist, but she declined the part because of her pregnancy. While Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha choreographed the stunts, Brahma Kadali is the art director and Mukesh G is the cinematographer.

There has been a recent trend of movies that fail at the box office achieving success on OTT. It remains to be seen if The Ghost does the same.

