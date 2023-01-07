Nagendra Babu Lashes Out At Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja

Actor Nagendra Babu has lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja for her scathing comments about him and his brothers Chiranjeevi and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan. From his official Twitter handle, he released a video statement criticising Roja over her remarks and also taking a dig at the tourism ministry. The video is now creating a huge buzz on the Internet and became a hot topic of discussion among the public. Roja made some comments saying that the three brothers have not done anything for the people and thus they are unable to win over the people in the Telugu speaking states. Her comments were met with a lot of backlash from Chiranjeevi fans as well as Jana Sena activists.

Nagababu said, “Many people in the country depend on the tourism industry and that since the YSCRP took charge, they have been dealing with a lot of issues”. He affirmed that the state’s tourist industry has taken a back seat and urged the tourism minister to stop taking personal tours and rather develop a robust tourism sector in the state.

In addition, he also criticised her for demeaning Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan in his remarks and claimed that there isn’t much of a difference between what she says and the garbage collected by municipality vans.

Nagababu Konidela commented, “The top three states with the best tourism departments in India are Kerala, Assam and Gujarat, with Andhra Pradesh coming in at number 18 out of the list of 20 states. The rankings for Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are 19th and 20, respectively. The state of Andhra Pradesh would fall to the 20th position unless she resigns as the tourism minister.

