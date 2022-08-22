Nagendra Babu Lashes Out At Chiranjeevi Critics, Says He Will Always Defend his Brothers

This year, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday is being celebrated on an unprecedented scale with a grand carnival called the Grand Mega Carnival Event. The carnival is being held on August 22 at Hyderabad Hitex Exhibition Centre and many fans have been attending the grand event in flocks.

Chiranjeevi’s younger brother Nagendra Babu got emotional speaking about his elder brother and the carnival and also did not mince words while attacking the section of people who troll or speak foul of the Megastar.

Even before he entered the industry, Chiranjeevi, according to Nagendra Babu, was a hero to him. At the youthful age of 22, he claimed Chiranjeevi had the bravery to leave everything behind, move to Madras, and start a career as an actor. Nagendra Babu said he would forever be indebted to his brother for providing their entire family with a promising future.

He claimed that Chiranjeevi has always been a modest and upright person, therefore it upsets him to hear others criticize or disparage the actor when all he has ever tried to do is do good for the populace. No matter what people believe or say about him, Nagendra Babu vowed to always stand up for his brothers. He even openly warned haters of both Chiranjeevi and youngest brother Pawan Kalyan to not target his brothers. He remarked that it’s comforting to know that his brother will be supported not only by him but also by his humongous fan following. His speech was reciprocated by loud whistles and claps from the crowd composed die-hard Chiranjeevi fans.

Chiranjeevi turns 67 today and on the occasion of his birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film Godfather was also released. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and stars Nayanthara along with the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here