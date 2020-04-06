MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Nagpur Police Uses Still from Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express for Corona Awareness

Nagpur Police Uses Still from Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express for Corona Awareness

Nagpur Police has come up with an innovative idea to spread awareness among people about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

  IANS
  Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
Nagpur Police has come up with an innovative idea to spread awareness among people about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Urging people to maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure to fight coronavirus, Nagpur police took to Twitter and twisted superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, "Don't underestimate the power of a common man" from the film Chennai Express? "

They tweeted: "Don't underestimate the power of social distancing."

Along with it, they posted a still from the movie in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are seen sitting apart on a bench, emphasising on social distancing.

Nagpur Police uses still from SRK's 'Chennai Express' to create awareness on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have offered their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly.

SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through his film production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, he will give to the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

The superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

SRK's Meer Foundation along with the foundation Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. Meer Foundation is also collaborating with Roti Foundation to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers.

(with inputs from news18)

