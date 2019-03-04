English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nagraj Manjule to Host Marathi Version of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule will be hosting the next season of the game show 'Kon Honar Crorepati', which is the Marathi version of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.
'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule will be hosting the next season of the game show 'Kon Honar Crorepati', which is the Marathi version of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.
Sairat director Nagraj Manjule will be hosting the next season of the game show Kon Honar Crorepati, which is the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
"Nagraj is best suitable as the host for this show. While launching the show 'Kon Honar Crorepati' on Sony Marathi, the first thought we had in mind was, we want a fresh face," Ajay Bhalwankar, Business Head, Sony Marathi, Sony Pictures Networks India, said in a statement.
Actor Sachin Khedekar had hosted the first two seasons of the show, and actor Swapnil Joshi served as its host for the third season.
The makers didn't want to limit themselves only to actors.
"The special thing about this show is that it connects well with the common men and they participate in the show with a hope to realise their dreams. While Manjule is known for giving a break to new faces through his films and has always found a ‘hero' out of the common man... that is the connect he has with people," said Bhalwankar.
It will air on Sony Marathi soon.
