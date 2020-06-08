Naina Singh Bids Adieu to Kumkum Bhagya, Splitsvilla Fame Maera Mishra to Replace Her?

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia-starrer Kumkum Bhagya may see some new faces in the post lockdown period. The reason for this change is Naina Singh’s exit from the show. She had played the role of Rhea, daughter of the lead characters Pragya and Abhi.

Naina Singh took the decision days after Maharashtra government issued guidelines to resume shooting for movies and TV shows. Speaking to India Today, Naina said, “Yes, I have quit Kumkum Bhagya. Although I left the show in February but hadn't spoken about it. However, I felt now is the right time to tell everyone that I am no longer a part of the show (sic).”

This might come as an unexpected news to those who loved Naina’s character Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya. According to Naina, she wasn’t happy with the way her character’s story was turning out. “I was getting better offers and the main reason to quit the show was that I was not happy with my role,” she told to the website.

There are reports that Naina, who shot to fame with Splitsvilla, may be replaced by another contestant from the reality TV show, Maera Mishra. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

Talking to TellyChakkar, Naina said the negative role in Kumkum Bhagya wasn’t good for her. “I requested the makers to alter my character so that it can suffice the artist in me, but things kept on getting delayed and that’s when I decided to move on. It was a very difficult decision to make. However, I have no qualms against the makers,” she added.

