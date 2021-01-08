Naira’s Look Alike to Enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Reports

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been much loved by the audience throughout its long run. One of the major reasons behind its popularity is the chemistry between the lead pair Naira and Kartik, played by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.

However, a recent track of the show saw Naira getting killed off in an accident. Naira and her family faced a tragic turn of events on their family trip and the lead was seen saving her loved ones while sacrificing her life. The shocking storyline has left Kaira's fans devastated with many wondering whether actress Shivangihas decided to quit the show.

But if media reports are to be believed, it seems a look-alike of Naira is going to appear in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The look-alike will console Kartik who seems to have lost all of his senses after witnessing the death of his love. It is being said that Kartik will meet the look-alike in Rishikesh after doing the last rites of his wife.

Coming across a woman who resembles his Naira, Kartik will clutch on to the idea that his wife is in fact not dead. Viewers will have to wait for a couple of days to see how Kartik meets the doppelganger of his wife.

Earlier, Naira aka Shivangi had cleared the air around rumours of her leaving the show. She had clarified that although Naira’s run has ended, she was not done with it as of now. If Naira is dead, then a plot involving a look-alike is ideal for Shivangi to still appear in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Recalling her first reaction upon hearing the narration of Naira’s death sequence, Shivangi had said that she could not control her tears. She did not know what was making her cry but the entire scene was very “emotionally taxing” as per the actress. Mohsin, who was beside her during the narration, had also confessed to have become emotional while coming to grasp the new track of the show.