Najabhaja Song Is A Testimony To Chiranjeevi's Power-Packed Performance in God Father

Chiranjeevi fans are awaiting the arrival of October 5 with bated breath to witness the megastar unleash his power-packed swag in the upcoming film God Father, directed by Mohan Raja. The movie has been in the news for quite some time now. In order to raise the anticipation about God Father, the makers have been releasing a few songs from the film one after the other. The first single, Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, from the movie, was a rage fest as it featured two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, matching steps in twinning outfits.

Now, the makers dropped the second single from the Chiranjeevi-starrer on September 27, titled Najabhaja. This action anthem totally lives up to its hype. The lyrics, penned by Anantha Sriram, narrate the larger-than-life characterization of Chiranjeevi in God Father and the video shows the megastar wielding guns and bashing up goons. The video of Najabhaja also includes some behind the scene visuals from God Father.

The music of the newly-released song has been composed by Thaman S while it has been sung by Prudhvi Chandra. The upbeat track garnered more than 21 lakh views within 24 hours. Netizens were also all praise Chiranjeevi’s screen presence and Thaman’s music in the comment section of the music video on YouTube.

God Father, which is an official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, is helmed by Mohan Raja and stars Nayanathara, Satya Dev and Salman Khan in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release in theatres on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra. God Father will mark Chiranjeevi’s second release of the year, after Acharya. It has a lot riding on it as Acharya had failed to impress both the audience and critics.

