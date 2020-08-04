Nakkhul Jaidev, Sruti Nakul Blessed with Baby Girl, See Pic

Tamil actor and singer Nakkhul Jaidev and wife Sruti Nakul became proud parents of a baby girl on August 2, 2020. The couple took to Instagram to share the joyous news.

Sharing a snap of the newborn holding her father’s finger, the new mamma wrote, “And just like that, our lives became a lil more magical ! Baby Khulbee - Daddy’s Girl and Mommy’s World”. The proud daddy too wrote the same caption as he shared the photo.

The comments section of the post is filled with love and congratulatory messages. People from the industry like Saindhavi Prakash and Kiki Vijay too have extended their good wishes in the comments.

Sruti in the past has been quite actively sharing photos of her baby bump.

Previously, she had also shared a carousel of images from the baby shower ceremony that her parents had organised. Captioning the series of love filled pictures, she wrote, “My parents did a small valagapu at home last week with just us and the puppies / kittens ! Oola was as usual not too shy to pose and Bubbles, we tried our best to have her in frame but she only photobombed us!”

Heartiest congratulations to the couple.