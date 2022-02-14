Nakkul Mehta And Wife Jankee Parekh Celebrate Their Son Sufi's First Birthday; See Pics

Actor Nakkul Mehta and his wife Jankee Paresh are one of the most adorable couples in tinsel two. The couple is parents to a baby boy, Sufi. On February 9, the little one celebrated his first birthday, and the pictures are not to be missed. Sharing an Instagram Reel, Jankee gave a glimpse of the decorations and how adorable Sufi looked on his special day. “Sufi’s first birthday was just what we imagined it to be… with the perfect setting at home and his favourite people around him,” she captioned the video. In the clip, Jankee was all smiles as she held her little one, who appears innocently clueless about what is happening. Well, another thing which caught everybody’s attention was the birthday message – “Sufi’s Purrfect 1”. With colourful balloons and cutouts of dogs and cats – the decorations were minimalistic yet beautiful.

Now on Sunday, February 13 Nakkul posted a family picture to wish his little boy his first birthday. Posing in front of – “Sufi’s Purrfect 1” – the family was clicked sharing a laugh. The adorable family photo is winning hearts on the internet, but it looks like the actor has already won the caption game. Sharing the snap, Nakkul captioned it, “The boy and his folks taking a breath after completing 365 gorgeous days around the sun.”

While the comment section got flooded with “happy birthday” messages for the little boy, fans couldn’t miss pointing out how handsome the one-year-old looked.

When Jankee had for the first time shared her son’s picture, fans fell in love with how adorable he looked. His golden hair, innocent light blue eyes, and that adorable smile will simply melt your heart. Fans have already termed him “the cutest kid on the block.”

For the unversed, Sufi was diagnosed with COVID-19, last year in December. Following this, Jankee took to Instagram and shared the inspiring story of the little one with social media users. Posting a series of pictures that featured Sufi sitting on a bed in the hospital, Jankee advised the parents to not put their guard down.

