Nakshatra-starrer Valli Thirumanam to Focus on Woman Empowerment

The makers have recently launched an outdoor advertising campaign called Innovative Out of Home (OOH) in selected cities for its New daily soap Valli Thirumanam. The aim behind launching the innovative advertising campaigns is to promote the show among the audience. The makers have also implemented a billboard of the show at bus stands in Madurai for the first time.

The channel has advertised the campaign on its social media handles using the hashtags, ‘Vallithirumanam’, ‘Valli Vera Maari’, ‘Alappara Rani’, ‘Adakkamana Raja’, in addition to these innovative advertisements have been created to attract the attention of the viewers.

In a billboard picture that appeared on social media, Nakshathra, who is playing Valli in the show, is seen controlling Karthik (played by Shyam) like a puppet.

Speaking on the campaign, S. Rajaraman, Business President of Colors Tamil, said, “We are pleased to bring innovation to our outdoor advertising campaigns. Full credit goes to our marketing team for their tremendous efforts to bring this campaign to the masses. Valli Thirumanam is another series based on innovative storylines and inspiring stories that make an impact on society. We are confident that this campaign will help promote our show and reach the right audience.”

Unlike the typical rural characters of Tamil TV, who are excellent, gentle, and simple characters, Valli Thirumanam portrays a different character of a brave, angry and fearless village woman. The show promotes a woman’s sense of self-worth and portrays her as a decision-maker in the family. The show is set at the backdrop of Theni, Tamil Nadu.

Watch Promo of Valli Thirumanam here:

The new show stars Nakshatra (as Valli) and Shyam (as Karthik) in the lead roles. Among others, actors Nalini are playing the role of Baby Ma (as Nakshathra’s mom) and Nanjil Vijayan is seen as Nakshathra’s friend’s character. The serial is now airing on Colors Tamil from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

