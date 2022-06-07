Nakul Mehta Shares Health Update with Fans As He Returns To Shoot After Surgery

Nakuul Mehta fans were worried after several reports suggested that the actor was keeping unwell and had to be hospitalised. Soon after, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 star issued a statement confirming that he has been hospitalised and added that he got his appendix removed. He also mentioned how ‘filming is going to be impacted’ due to his health. Now, the actor has shared his health update. The actor told his fans that he is getting back to work. Nakuul had announced the news of his surgery on his social media handles.

Nakuul shared a photo of himself with the script of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, while on his way to the set. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Day: Can’t remember, Ammunition: One organ less, Ambition: Top.”

Soon after he posted a clip while travelling to the sets. He said, “going back to the sets after a few days. I’m nervous.”

While sharing about the surgery,last week, Nakuul took to Instagram and penned a note. He wrote, “To everyone who reached out. Like Forrest Gump would say, ‘My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates you never know what you’re gonna get. We went from celebration to hospitalisation in a span of 24 hours. The first thing which hit me was damn filming is going to be affected but then again can anyone plan life.”

“I’m overwhelmed with all the messages, calls & tweets. It may take me a few days to get to them whilst I regain my strength & pressing need for good coffee. However, the good news is that we have only lost our appendix & hopefully not our sense of humour! Love & Pride Nox P.S. Grateful to Dr Banka & Dr Raveshia and their teams for holding my gut together!” he concluded

For the unversed, Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Later, the actor appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He currently essays the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Speaking about his awards, earlier this year, Nakuul Mehta bagged the Indian Television Academy Awards for the best actor (Critics) category for his performance as Ram in the much-loved show.

