Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Promo is Out, Watch Video

Producer Ekta Kapoor had recently announced season two of her popular TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which originally featured actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The Sony TV show aired in 2011 and followed the lives of a middle-aged couple, played by Sakshi and Ram, who fall in love after getting married. Now, the season 2 promo featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar is also out and will follow a similar storyline.

Ekta launched the show promo is an Instagram video. Disha plays Priya, a woman in her early 30s and Nakuul plays Ram, who is in his late 30s, Both are searching for love. In the promo, Ram and Priya are seen discussing why they are unmarried. Nakuul looks effortless as Ram and Disha complements him well with a sharp sense of humour. Seems like the promo is setting the stage for their chemistry to develop only further. The promo winds up with a voice over that says, “Shaadi ke baad pyaar hote hote ho hi jaata hai." Ekta also interacted with Nakuul and Disha in her Instagram live video after Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 promo launch.

The show’s first season was a huge hit and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014. Ekta earlier posted a video of her interaction with Sakshi and Ram.

“The idea was to talk to you both because I am planning something… To make ‘Bade’ again. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai will always stay Sakshi and Ram for me, but there’s a whole generation that has not seen the story. “They don’t know that urban loneliness in the 30s is also a thing. Most soaps on TV are mass-oriented. This is an attempt to make a soft, urban story," Ekta said in the video.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will soon air on Sony TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here