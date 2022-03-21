Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 Cast Upset With The Makers?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is widely loved by the audience. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s chemistry as Ram and Priya has really impressed fans. However, recently the fans of the show expressed disappointment towards the makers alleging they more focus is being given to the negative character instead of Ram and Priya’s love story.

Days after, a source close to the development has informed BollywoodLife.com that even the star cast of the show is not happy with the writers. The source claims that the actors complained about not being given enough screen time and expressed disappointment with regard to the same. The report further claims that the actors even discussed the issue with the writers who have now promised to give them equal screen time.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18.com, the lead actor of the show Nakuul Mehta also refuted reports of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2’s low TRP and claimed that the show is actually doing good.

Nakuul mentioned that Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is one of the ‘top-performing shows on the network’ and that he is really happy with the kind of response it is getting from the audience. He also called it ‘a perfect hattrick’ after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai and Ishqbaaz. “You’ll be surprised it’s actually the top-performing shows on the network we are on and the digital arm of that network and it’s probably open to the best critical response that any show has. The love it has garnered is immense - a perfect hattrick show for me after Pyaar Ka Dard and Ishqbaaz. It has only cemented my place in the industry viz-a-viz credibility and also viz-a-viz reach. I think the TRP also depends on the network we are on, every network has a different reach and digitally the show is probably the top show in the country. I am very very happy to the response of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2," Nakuul said.

For the unversed, Bade Acche Lagte Hai returned to television screens last year with its second season. Replacing Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, Nakull Mehta and Disha Parmar took the lead.

