Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Welcome Baby Boy, Share First Picture

TV actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh and he have been blessed with a baby boy. Nakuul announced the happy news with a photo of the baby's hand entwined in their fingers. The couple was blessed with the little prince on February 3.

"February 3, 2021. This is us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee and him," he wrote in the caption of the photo.

His friends from the TV industry rushed to congratulate the couple in the comments. Actor Rithvik Dhanjani commented, "Congratulations you guys." Krystle Dsouza exclaimed, "baby mehta" with multiple heart-eyed emojis. Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget and Sargun Mehta also congratulated the couple in the comments.

Nakuul and Jankee had earlier surprised their fans with some pictures from a photoshoot during the pregnancy. The Instagram posts captured their euphoria around this exciting new addition to the family.

Read: Parents-to-be Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's Latest Photoshoot is Too Glamorous

Nakuul is best known for starring in the television show Ishqbaaz that aired from 2016 to 2019. The 38-year-old actor played the role of rich businessman Shivaay Singh Oberoi in the series.

Jankee and Nakuul announced their pregnancy in November last year. The actor had shared a video montage of the stages of relationships he and Jankee experienced over the years.