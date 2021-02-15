Nakuul Mehta and Wife Jankee Parekh Reveal Newborn Son's Name in Adorable Post

TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee were blessed with a baby boy on February 3. Now the duo has revealed the name of their child in an adorable post. The couple has named their baby, ‘Sufi’. According to the new parents, they had decided on this name during Jankee's third month of pregnancy. Describing the name and the meaning of it, Nakuul in a part of his post wrote, “Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for & beyond”.

In the photos that the actor has shared, they can be seen wearing casual clothes. New mom and vocalist Jankee is clad in a summery dress while new dad Nakuul is in a green round neck t-shirt with brown trousers. The two of them are holding a bunch of yellow, blue, purple and white balloons.

Nakuul also mentioned how his baby boy has filled his heart and with love along with sleepless nights. His friends from the industry including, Sayani Gupta, Gaurav Kapur, Harleen Sethi, Kritka Kamra, and others have also reacted to the post saying how beautiful the name and its meaning is.

Jankee, on the other hand, has shared a video wherein she and her husband can be seen making a joyous entry to the spot where the balloons are kept. During the video, Sufi’s parents are also seen giving a high five to each other.

Talking about the birth of his baby, Nakuul told HT, "It was overwhelming to be in the operation theatre (OT) besides my wife, and watch my child being born. I had heard it often enough, but nothing prepares you for that kind of rush. It’s surreal, deeply emotional, and yet magical in so many ways."