Nakuul Mehta Calls Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 His 'Hattrick', Refutes Reports of Show Struggling On TRP | Exclusive

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has been struggling to keep with the TRP. Even though the show enjoys a massive fan following and its fans often talk about the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha, the show has not been a part of the top five shows for a long time. However, in a recent interview with News18.com, the lead actor of the show Nakuul Mehta refuted reports of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2’s low TRP and claimed that the show is actually doing good.

Nakuul mentioned that Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is one of the ‘top-performing shows on the network’ and that he is really happy with the kind of response it is getting from the audience. He also called it ‘a perfect hattrick’ after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai and Ishqbaaz. “You’ll be surprised it’s actually the top-performing shows on the network we are on and the digital arm of that network and it’s probably open to the best critical response that any show has. The love it has garnered is immense - a perfect hattrick show for me after Pyaar Ka Dard and Ishqbaaz. It has only cemented my place in the industry viz-a-viz credibility and also viz-a-viz reach. I think the TRP also depends on the network we are on, every network has a different reach and digitally the show is probably the top show in the country. I am very very happy to the response of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2," Nakuul said.

Advertisement

We also asked Nakuul Mehta if the show is likely to go off-air if it continues to struggle with the TRP. To this, the actor said, “We are doing very well, the production house is supremely happy. The channel we are on is very happy."

Nakuul and Disha are often compared to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, who were the lead in season one of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. On being asked about the same, Nakuul mentioned that the two seasons were in different eras and therefore comparing the two couples might not be the right thing to do. “I would think that these were different eras - it’s like comparing the box office of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun to a film today. You can’t because the era is different, people are different, there was no digital back then, people were only watching TV. I think this is, we are six months into the show and it’s got a great response. I think any show which does a year in current times, to me is a success," he said.

For the unversed, as per trade analyst Salil Kumar, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has a TRP of 0.6 from the last three weeks. It was 0.7 prior to that.

We also asked Nakuul if he wishes to participate in reality shows including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi in the future. To this, the actor refused and mentioned that he wishes to stick to acting only. “No, my focus is very clear. I am an actor and those are my core skills. I don’t deviate from it or divert my mind from it," he said.

Apart from this, Nakuul also talked about his personal life and revealed how he and his wife have been dividing duties to take care of their baby boy Sufi. “I think it’s a mix of both, my wife and myself. He has not tasted sugar yet, a little bit of jaggery. We keep him away from too much salt. We try to give him a balanced diet. He has inherited his father and mother’s taste buds so he loves paneer, which I also do. He also loves the Gujarati dish Sudan and curd, which Jankee does. Touchwood, he is a very healthy and active child," the actor shared.

Advertisement

Nakuul also shared parenting tips and explained that both he and Jankee try to be mindful of what they are doing, the language they are using when they are around Sufi. “We try to be mindful of our behaviour, actions, thoughts and words indeed as parents because you know I think he catches and follows everything you do. So just being very mindful as a parent and somewhat disciplined really helps. We try to maintain a schedule for him and he is not allowed to go to bed late at night. He goes to bed at a very decent hour and we don’t change that for anything in the world," Nakuul concluded.

Nakuul Mehta recently collaborated with California Pistachios as well. He also revealed how he has added the same to his healthy snacking and said, “I love makhanas, peanuts, all kinds of nuts, California Pistachios are also a part of my diet. Easy to eat, quick snack, a mix of fiber and protein. I also eat some egg whites," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.