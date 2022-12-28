Nakuul Mehta Confirms Quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Says 'There’s Nothing New I Can Bring To It'

Nakuul Mehta, who used to play the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, has now confirmed that he has left the popular show. In a recent interview, the actor mentioned that he had nothing new to offer to the show and admitted that he will miss essaying Ram Kapoor.

“The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started as because we took on an iconic show (and remade it). But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has, I think has been truly special. I feel creatively, full having been a part of it for so long. The story is going to places and I feel going ahead there’s nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram,” Nakuul told Hindustan Times.

Nakuul went on to say that he has ‘paid his dues’ to the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 and added that now it’s time for him to leave. The 39-year-old actor also shared that even though it is convenient to continue with the same role for a longer period of time, he would like to challenge himself with something new. “It is tempting to stay on and continue with a show and receive the love but what more is my question. I look at challenging myself. I have had patience and resilence to say no to a lot of things and preserve myself for bigger things," he added.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Nakuul also explained why he does not do too many shows and shared that as an actor, it will be unfair to his fans if he keeps on taking a new character every two months. “For me, I need to go back live life again and return to the sets as on set you only summarize life. That helps me bring new things to my audience is so that I can sort of give them something new and the credibility of wanting to sample my next project continues. That’s kind of hard to earn in this industry is what I’ve learnt along the way,” he told the news portal.

Besides Nakuul, Bacha Achhe Lagte Hai 2 also stars Disha Parmar in the lead. It is produced under the Balaji Telefilms banner and is a reboot version of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain that starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here