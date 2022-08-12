Nakuul Mehta Goes For 'Dhaniya' Shopping On His Scooter; Wife Jankee Parekh Reacts

Nakuul Mehta became a household name after his daily show Ishqbaaaz. The actor is currently seen in the second season of Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The TV star is active on social media platforms and often shares some glimpses of his daily life with his fans. Recently, Nakuul took to his Instagram account and shared a funny clip featuring “the story of every household.”

The video Nakuul shared, is from his recent London trip in which he can be seen riding a scooter. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the lines scripted in the video. He wrote in the video, “When she says ‘ghar pe dhaniya (Corriander) nahi hai’.” The actor also added a caption that read, “Baby coming home in 7 and a half…” with a hashtag, ‘Dhaniya runs be like’.

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s video here:

Soon after Nakuul shared the video, his fans and friends from the entertainment business cracked up in the comment section. The actor’s wife Jankee Parekh Mehta also commented, “She who,” with laughing emojis. Celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs wrote, “Cutie Alert.” The Fame Game actor, Sanjay Kapoor also quipped and shared, “Mere ghar ke liye bi le lena Nakul Mehta (Bring for my home as well Nakul Mehta).” Nakuul’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 co-star Reena Aggarwal and Chef Saransh Goila commented, “Hahahaha.”

Meanwhile, some of his fans also shared their own story in the comment section. “This is me when I mix up in Dhaniya and Pudina and running to get it exchanged…” one of the comments read. A third person wrote, “All the Masti you did in London is getting uploaded with very Indian problems, wow what a way Nakuul Mehta.”

