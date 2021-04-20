Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh's 2-Month-old Son Undergoes Surgery, Fans Call Family 'Brave'

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and singer Jankee Parekh were blessed with a baby boy in February. The couple named their baby Sufi. Jankee revealed that three weeks back Sufi was diagnosed with a bilateral inguinal hernia. She penned an emotional note on Instagram giving details about the surgery. Along with posting a photo of embracing her son, she shared how difficult it was to overcome the phase. While she could not stop her tears thinking about her little one going through the process, Jankee decided to prepare him well for the surgery.

The singer revealed that she prepared her little one three days before surgery. She trained Sufi’s body clock and timed his sleep and feeding habits. She also opened up on how Sufi would “listen attentively”. She added how as parents, the best gift that one can give is to “teach their kids to be ‘happy and fearless’ in spite of all the challenges that life throws at them”. She said that “babies are a lot more resilient than we think."

Jankee and Nakuul’s friends and fans showered immense love on the post. Many commended how brave and strong the family is while others wished her more power. Kishwer Merchantt, Drashti Dhami, Pooja Gor, Harshdeep Kaur also dropped a series of heart emojis on the post.

Jankee and Nakuul tied the knot in 2012, after being in a relationship for nine years. Jankee is a famous singer and has sung in more than 5 regional languages including Tamil, Assamese, Arabic, Telugu, Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

Last year, Nakuul appeared in a short film called Ved and Arya, in which he played the character Ved opposite Sanaya Irani. Recently, he was seen in the web series named Zindagi in Short.

