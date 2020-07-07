Nakuul Mehta Loves Harleen Sethi's 'Edutainment' Post

Actress Harleen Sethi was in the mood for banter with actor Nakuul Mehta on social media.

Harleen took to social media to share a black-and-white photo of her enjoying nature. She captioned it: "PLUVIOPHILE (n)a lover of rain; someone who finds joy and peace of mind during rainy days."

Like many of her fans, Nakuul loved the shot. He commented: "Love how whilst giving us a visual treat you also chose to educate us."

Harleen replied with a wink emoji saying: "Well I believe in #edutainment."

Harleen is best known for playing the female protagonist in the romantic web series Broken But Beautiful. Lately, she has been trying to spread positivity with her posts on social media.

"When u arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive, to breathe, to enjoy a cup of coffee, to love #joiedevivre," she had shared a few days ago.

Earlier she had pumped in more positivity in her followers by writing: "When the goin gets tough, don't forget to stop and look around at how far u've come.. then a small pat on ur back, a smile and spring."

