Nakuul Mehta Morphs Himself In Ranveer Singh's Nude Pics, Wife Jankee Has The Best Reaction

Ranveer Singh left everyone stunned with his latest photoshoot for which the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor went completely naked. While the pictures have been making headlines, several actors also joined the trend to post similar naked pictures. However, Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 fame Nakuul Mehta gave a hilarious twist to Ranveer’s pictures.

On Tuesday, Nakuul took to his social media handle and dropped a morphed picture from one of Ranveer’s nude pictures. In the click, Nakuul had replaced Ranveer’s face with his own. The picture also had ‘STONE’ written on it instead of ‘PAPER’. (Wondering Why? Stone, paper, scissors game!) “Haters will say i borrowed @ranveersingh’s carpet (sic),” Nakuul wrote in the caption.

While Nakuul’s post is too funny to miss, what caught everyone’s attention was his wife Jankee Parekh’s comment. “Dunzo’ing your boxers right away. Put ‘em on Now (sic).” Karanvir Bohra said, “I think you should go for it,” she wrote. Actress Drashti Dhami also dropped laughing emojis in the comment section whereas Harleen Sethi wrote, “Fabbbbb Naks uffff.” Karanvir Bohra also commented, “I think you should go for it…..” “Haters gonna hate 😂😂😂 don’t bother Bhai! @nakuulmehta you look tanned though,” shared actor Sehban Azim.

Earlier, actor Vishnu Vishal also joined the trend. He took to his Instagram account and dropped a series of sizzling pictures in which he was seen lying naked on his bed. In the caption, the actor revealed that the pictures were clicked by his wife-badminton player Jwala Gutta. “Well… joining the trend! ALMOST! P.S Also when wife @jwalagutta1 turns photographer…” he wrote.

Prior to this, television actor Annkit Bhatia, known for playing the role of Balwinder in Bhagya Lakshmi was also seen nude for a photoshoot. Bhatia had his nude photoshoot done in 2018 in which he was seen flaunting his chiseled bare body look with abs and jaw-dropping physique. He was accompanied by actress Tina Dutta in the bold photoshoot. His pictures also went viral on social media right after Ranveer’s pictures were shared.

Meanwhile, the nude pictures have also created trouble for Ranveer Singh. An FIR has been filed against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women” through his nude photographs on social media.

