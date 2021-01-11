Pankaj Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Pratik Gandhi and Pavail Gulati Come Together to Give an Important Lesson on Consent

Popular actors of Hindi cinema and TV gave lessons to netizens on consent earlier today. In the video made for promoting Disney+ Hotstar show, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, the male stars tell how even in a marriage, asking for consent is always needed.

The video featured Ishqbaaaz star Nakuul Mehta, Scam 1992 lead Pratik Gandhi, Vijay Varma who was last seen in Mirzapur 2, Hotstar's Special OPS actor Karan Tacker and Thappad lead Pavail Gulati. All the actors have been captured in black and white frames as they talked about some of the most commonly heard lines by men in our country and then bust them.

With the tagline of Poochna Zaroori Hai, the video was posted online from the official handle of Disney+ Hotstar. The caption to the post said the clip was addressed to all those individuals who do not believe in consent, be it before or after marriage.

Consent is a very important topic in relationships that sadly goes unnoticed even today. More so for married couples, as people tend to consider sleeping with the other as their right. As the video said, “countless women still endure non-consensual sex with their husbands”.

Nakuul also shared the video on his Twitter account.

The Hotstar Specials show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors stars Kirti Kulhari in the lead where she plays the character of Anu Chandra and the story deals with the horrors of marital sexual abuse. Pankaj Tripathi, who also appears in the consent video, plays lawyer Madhav Mishra who will unfold the story of Anu and what led to the death of her husband Bikram (Jisshu Sengupta).

Actors Anupriya Goenka, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shilpa Shukla, Pankaj Saraswat, Ayaz Khan, Kalyanee Mulay, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Khushboo Atre, and Tirrtha Murbadkar also have important roles. The courtroom drama has been written by Apurva Asrani and directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee.