Nakuul Mehta Reveals How 'Boys Night Out' With Son Sufi Looks Like, Watch Adorable Video

TV actor Nakuul Mehta is one of the most stylish actors in the entertainment industry. He's quite popular among the fans for his witty posts and out-of-the-box humour. Nakuul got married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parekh in January 2012 and the two have an adorable baby boy, Sufi. The little one is very popular on social media as Nakuul often shares pictures of himself with Sufi. Recently, the Ishqbaaaz actor shared a reel with his cute baby boy, revealing what his ‘boy's night out" looks like now. The father-son duo are seen having a gala time at a fair. In the video, the actor is seen playing with Sufi as he lifts him up in the air. He also smothers him with kisses. Along with this adorable video, he wrote, “Boys' night out looks a little bit like this now." He captioned the video, “Same Same but different”.

Friends and fans of the actor couldn’t stop gushing about how adorable the post is. One of the users wrote, “Hahahahah I loved the way he said put me up again”. Another user added, “Awww. If you get to see such wholesome pure smiles on the boy's faces then it has to be a perfect boys' night out. PS: love how Sufi lets you kiss him first and then says again with his pointer." A third user added, “Watching this on repeat."

Watch the adorable video below:

Earlier, Nakuul shared a video of himself and his watching a group of boys playing football. In the video, he can be seen explaining Sufi about football and the little one carefully listens to it. He added the caption, “That cliche they say about living your own dreams through the next of kin maybe somewhat true”. The actor also added the song, Maan Meri Jaan by King in the video. Watch the adorable video below.

Nakuul Mehta began his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He went on to star in other popular shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, and many more. The actor is currently seen in the much-acclaimed TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.

