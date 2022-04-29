Nakuul Mehta Reveals Why He Never Participates in Reality Shows: If I Have To Do Fiction..'

The second season of Nakuul Mehta’s rom-com series Never Kiss Your Best Friend premiered on Zee5 today, and it has been garnering amazing reviews so far. Apart from Nakuul Mehta, the web series also features Jaaved Jaaferi, who used to judge the 90s dance reality show Boogie Woogie. Recently, Jaaved revealed that he believes sob stories presented on reality shows nowadays appear to be very fake. And now Nakuul, who hosted the sixth season of the competition-based reality show India’s Got Talent, has agreed with his co-star and revealed that he doesn’t watch reality shows anymore. Not only this, but in a candid interaction with Hindustan Times, he has also said that he finds the manner of bringing out sob stories from contestants very ruthless.

The Ishqbaaz actor said that he knows that doing the reality shows can make him rich but he “chooses not to." He further said that he isn’t a big “fan of the reality show at all" and therefore, never participated in one. He believes that hosting a reality show is different from being a part of it. This is because while hosting he can be himself. In addition, he said that he has chosen “not to align himself" with reality shows. He admitted, “I have also chosen not to align myself with any of these (reality shows), because I feel if I have to do fiction (in reality shows) then I am doing that already, I don’t understand part real, part fiction."

“And to sort of deriving emotions out of people, of their helplessness, of their sob stories, and to push that. Personally, I feel it’s a bit ruthless," Nakuul was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. Calling it a business, he again added that he isn’t a big “fan of it." And so he doesn’t watch these reality shows anymore. He added that back in the day he had seen some Indian Idols and had also enjoyed it, but nothing now.

Coming back to Never Kiss Your Best Friend, Harsh Dedhia’s directorial also features TV stars Anya Singh, Karan Wahi, and Simone Singh in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.