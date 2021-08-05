Nakuul Mehta to Reunite With 'Pyaar Ka Dard' Co-star Disha Parmar in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to reunite on screen after eight years for the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Actress Divyanka Tripathi recently confirmed that she was not doing the show. During a live session on Instagram, Divyanka admitted that she was approached for the role and had even given a look test, but later turned down the offer, stating she could not relate to the character. Now, as per a report in SpotboyE, the makers have zeroed in on Disha Parmar for the lead role opposite Nakuul Mehta, who has already been finalised.

Disha Parmar, who recently tied the knot with Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, singer Rahul Vaidya, will be the new face of the upcoming show and will star opposite Nakuul. Notably, Disha and Nakuul have previously worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, which earned positive reviews from the audience. The show got ended in 2014. In the show, Nakuul essayed the character of Aditya and Disha played Pankhuri.

The first season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead. The show garnered immense popularity, thanks to the crackling chemistry between the lead actors.

Divyanka had recently opened up about turning down the offer in an interview with TOI. She said, “After working for so many years in this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor, we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about." The actress also mentioned that she didn’t relate to this project and conveyed her feelings to the production house and declined the part."

“As far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered, in fact, I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprised after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off. But when I spoke to the show’s team over the phone, I agreed to do the look test. I felt like let’s give the look test and see how our pair actually looks on screen," she added.

