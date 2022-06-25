Nakuul Mehta’s Family Photo With Wife Jankee and Son Sufi Is Cutest of All; Check Here

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved and talented actors in the showbiz industry. The actor rose to fame after he played the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in the show Ishqbaaz. Currently, he is seen as Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. Off-screen, Nakuul is a doting husband to Jankee Parekh Mehta and a father to a toddler, Sufi. He is a family man and his social media timeline is filled with adorable family pictures. In the latest Instagram post, the family of three can be seen laughing wholeheartedly as they get clicked.

In the picture, Nakuul and Jankee can be seen sitting on what looks like a bench with their son Sufi. The three donned casual attire and looked absolutely stunning. While Nakuul wore an oversized black t-shirt and paired it with black denim, Jankee sported a black shirt with beige pants. Sufi, on the other hand, wore a yellow t-shirt. They all can be seen laughing their heart out in the picture. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor captioned the photo, “Feels like Home,” with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

The candid photo has left everyone in complete awe. As he uploaded the picture on his Instagram feed, Jankee rushed to the comment section and dropped an eye-heart emoji. Friends and fans also flooded the comments section with compliments. Producer Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh wrote, “So cute ya” followed by an adorable emoticon.

In another photo with the same backdrop, the couple is seen playing with their little one. Jankee captioned the post, “That us” with a heart emoticon.

Previously, in an interview with News18.com, Nakuul talked about how he has become calmer and grounded ever since Sufi came into his life. “I have definitely become calmer, I feel grounded. I have become more sure about what I want from life. I always thought I knew and it’s just now more deep-rooted. (I know) where I find my happiness and joy,” he had said.

Latest News , <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a> , watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>