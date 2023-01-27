While they hook you to your seats when they are onscreen, Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami never fail to tickle your funny bones off-screen. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actors have time and again dished out some major friendship goals, and their fans can’t help but adore the two. The TV stars have once again left the internet to laugh out loud with their fun banter. This is after Nakuul took the “peer pressure” quite seriously.

Interestingly, Nakuul and Drashti are not just each other’s partners in crime but also gym buddies. Nakuul dropped a video on his Instagram account, exhibiting how Drashti has been giving him “peer pressure”.

In the video, Nakuul can be seen performing leg presses, but there is a twist. Instead of adding weight to the leg press, Nakuul can be seen lifting Drashti, who is sitting atop the plate. The video opens by focusing on Nakuul lying on his back, and after a moment it zooms out, showing Drashti flashing her million-dollar smile. The video shows Nakuul putting all his energy into lifting his co-star.

While sharing the video, Nakuul, who is very well known for his way with words, jokingly wrote, “121.5 pounds of pure peer pressure,” and ended with a laughing emoticon. The video, which was shared with the title track of Dangal being played in the background, also had supers that questioned, “Peer pressure kya hota hai?”

Not just their fans, but Nakuul and Drashti’s fun banter grabbed the attention of their several industry friends. Their Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Jitendra Nokewal commented, “I’ll never ask you, ‘do you even lift bro?’ You clearly do.” TV actresses Jennifer Winget, and Mreenal Deshraj dropped a handful of laughing emoticons. TV star Niki Walia wrote, “Hahaha brilliant,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2-star Abhinav Kapoor also dropped a couple of laughing emoticons.

On the work front, Nakuul and his Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Disha Parmar reportedly announced their exit from the show, as it is taking a 20-year leap. Drashti, on the other hand, was last seen in Goldie Behl’s crime drama series Duranga. The actress in the Zee5 show was seen sharing the screen space with Gulshan Devaiah.

