Nakuul Mehta's Wife Jankee Parekh, Son Sufi Test Covid Positive; Singer Pens Emotional Note

After Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee Parekh, and their son Sufi tested positive for COVID-19. They tested positive a couple of weeks after Nakuul’s Covid-19 diagnosis. In a lengthy note on Instagram, Jankee revealed that Sufi got Covid symptoms two weeks back, around the same time the couple also tested positive. According to her, they rushed Sufi to the hospital in the middle of the night.

“What followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?” Jankee wrote.

Jankee thanked the doctors and Sufi’s nanny for taking care of her baby boy. “Of what we have read, Omicron is supposedly milder on adults, but to all of you with babies please do not put your guard down. Not now. Our babies cannot wear masks or get vaccinated so we need to be all the more cautious as we are coming back home to them. The idea of sharing this fight has been to make sure I can extend this awareness, even if it’s to just 1 more parent," she wrote.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son Sufi in February 2021. The little boy underwent surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia a few months later.

