Nalla Irumaa Song From Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer DSP Out; Watch It Here

One of the leading faces in Tamil Cinema, actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen next in the much-anticipated cop drama DSP. The shooting of this film was wrapped in February. Vijay’s fans are waiting to watch it on the silver screen. Recently, the film’s first single was released, which piques the audience’s excitement further to watch the film. Song Nalla Irumaa composed by D. Imman was released on Wednesday and has struck a chord with the viewers. Renowned singer Udit Narayan has graced this number with his melodious voice. Senthil Ganesh and Maalavika Sundar also ticked all the boxes right with their singing.

Nalla Irumaa is a fun-filled wedding number, where we can see Vijay dancing his heart out. Social media users love how the song’s composition exudes a fun vibe. According to the audience, thumping beats, catchy lyrics and powerful vocals make this song perfect for the dance floor. Former Miss India, Anukreethy Vas looks drop-dead gorgeous in this song, dolled up in a bridal outfit.

Fans have appreciated the number, and many of them were extremely happy with Udit’s comeback. A user wrote that the brilliant combination of Udit, Vijay and other artists associated with DSP will surely ensure its success. Vijay Muthupandi’s name has also become the talk of the town because of the lyrics. The song has garnered 4,78,032 views and counting.

Apart from this quirky celebration number, DSP’s first look also generated the right amount of buzz amongst the audience. Vijay had shared the first glimpse, which shows his character police officer M Vascodagama riding a bullet. Anukreethy will be starring opposite him in the film. Besides Vijay and Anukreethy, Shivani Narayanan, Cooku, Pugazh will play pivotal roles in DSP. Venkatesh has helmed the cinematography of DSP, while Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films has produced it. Makers have not yet finalised its release date, but they have indicated that it will be a December release.

