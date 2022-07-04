Nam Joo Hyuk's Former Classmate Defends Actor, Calls Bullying Allegations Fabricated to Tarnish His Reputation

K-pop star, Nam Joo Hyuk has been allegedly accused of being a school bully, after an anonymous person claimed that the actor used to bully his classmates. In the initial report by a South Korean media house, it was reported that the victim was bulled for six years from middle school to high school. To support the allegation, Nam Joo Hyuk’s yearbook was used as evidence.

As soon as the allegations were put upon, the actor’s agency, Management SOOP, denied all the claims. The agency also issued a statement to take legal action against the informant, reporter and the media outlet for spreading the rumours. Then the original accuser changed the statement that their friend was the actual victim. The person then asserted that the bullying did not take place for six years but two years. Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency was quick enough to dismiss those rumours as well.

Recently, a former classmate of the Twenty-Five, Twenty-One actor came forward in support and defended all the accusations made against him. The individual posted a note online titled, I am Nam Jao Hyuk’s High School Classmate. The defender called the reports ‘malicious’ and mixed some truth and lies. The defender denied it and said that the actor never used profanity or hit another classmate.

He also addressed the claims in which Nam Joo Hyuk was charged with stealing a smartphone and brawling. He mentioned that the smartphone incidents did happen but the actor did not have a relation to them. He recalled the incident happening with one of their classmate who took their homeroom teacher’s phone to make a payment.

The post also mentioned the fighting between students and claims that it happened voluntarily and no one was forced to take part in the fights. He concluded the post by stating that the truth was fabricated to tarnish the reputation of the actor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.