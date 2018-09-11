GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Namaste England Song Tere Liye: It Captures the Chemistry Between Arjun & Parineeti

Titled Tere Liye, the song is a soul-stirring romantic track and features the crackling chemistry between Arjun and Parineeti.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2018, 1:36 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Namaste England first song Tere Liye. (YouTube)
The first song from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England is out, and it has Arjun Kapoor romancing Parineeti Chopra. Titled Tere Liye, the song is a soul-stirring romantic track and features the crackling chemistry between Arjun and Parineeti. Atif Aslam's vocals add soul to the lyrics of Javed Akhtar and Manan Shah's composition. Filmed in the interiors of Punjab, the song beautifully captures the essence of the Northern state.

Speaking about adding a romantic number to his film, Shah shared, "It has been a tradition for me to include a soft romantic number in all my films, be it 'Namaste London' or 'Singh Is King', I am just continuing with that in 'Namaste England'."



Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry in the film. They are collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film Ishaqzaade.

Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London.

It is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19, 2018.
