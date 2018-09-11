English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Namaste England Song Tere Liye: It Captures the Chemistry Between Arjun & Parineeti
Titled Tere Liye, the song is a soul-stirring romantic track and features the crackling chemistry between Arjun and Parineeti.
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Namaste England first song Tere Liye. (YouTube)
Loading...
The first song from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England is out, and it has Arjun Kapoor romancing Parineeti Chopra. Titled Tere Liye, the song is a soul-stirring romantic track and features the crackling chemistry between Arjun and Parineeti. Atif Aslam's vocals add soul to the lyrics of Javed Akhtar and Manan Shah's composition. Filmed in the interiors of Punjab, the song beautifully captures the essence of the Northern state.
Speaking about adding a romantic number to his film, Shah shared, "It has been a tradition for me to include a soft romantic number in all my films, be it 'Namaste London' or 'Singh Is King', I am just continuing with that in 'Namaste England'."
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry in the film. They are collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film Ishaqzaade.
Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London.
It is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19, 2018.
Speaking about adding a romantic number to his film, Shah shared, "It has been a tradition for me to include a soft romantic number in all my films, be it 'Namaste London' or 'Singh Is King', I am just continuing with that in 'Namaste England'."
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry in the film. They are collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film Ishaqzaade.
Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London.
It is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19, 2018.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Potterheads are You Listening? GoT's Jon Snow Always Wanted to be Harry Potter
- Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...