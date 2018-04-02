English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Namaste England: Parineeti Chopra Tries This Stunt Every Day And Still Fails Miserably; Watch Video
Five years back, actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made their Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade. The popular pairing is coming back to screen with Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie has impressed the viewers and critics alike. And while they continue to have a ball of time on the set, Parineeti decided to reveal a secret on social media.
The actor took to Instagram and shared a video with Arjun, aka Baba, wherein she revealed a stunt she tries every day and continues to fail miserably. In the video, it is seen that while Parineeti uses everything in her power to push Arjun, the actor just doesn't budge. Not one to give up, Parineeti promised that she'll soon be successful and treat fans with another video.
"This video speaks for itself I try this everyday and fail miserably. Full body weight on him but he doesn’t budge!!!! As a result baba’s arrogance is increasing.But very soon I’m gonna be successful and post that video!!!!!!!," she wrote alongside the video.
On the professional front, Parineeti and Arjun will also share screen space in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
This video speaks for itself 🙈🙈 I try this everyday and fail miserably. Full body weight on him but he doesn’t budge!!!! As a result baba’s arrogance is increasing.But very soon I’m gonna be successful and post that video!!!!!!!! 💪💪 @arjunkapoor #WeightTrainingNeeded #NamasteEngland #NamasteArrogance
