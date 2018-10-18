Namaste England: Sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor Enjoy Arjun Kapoor's Film Together

After veteran actress Sridevi's demise, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor came forward with unending support for their siblings Khushi and Janhvi.On Wednesday, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor accompanied Anshula to extend their love and support for their brother’s film Namaste England. The three were spotted at a special screening in Mumbai. Dressed casually, the three looked happy and cheerful after watching the film.Take a look at the pictures of their outing:Recently, Janhvi and Arjun shot their first interview together with Karan Johar for Koffee With Karan Season 6. Karan called their episode 'emotional and hysterical'. Sharing a picture of them from the sets of the chat show, he wrote, "Had koffee with the siblings today! Was so much fun! Emotional and hysterical in equal measure!"Later, Arjun and Janhvi also shared a series of candid shots. "Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back," captioned the 2 states actor.