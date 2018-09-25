Namaste England Song Dhoom Dhadakka: Arjun and Parineeti Dance Their Heart Out

After giving a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's crackling chemistry in Tere Liye and Bhare Bazaar, the makers of Namaste England has dropped yet another vibrant track from the film, titled Dhoom Dhadakka.The peppy number, featuring Arjun and Parineeti, showcases a celebratory environment. From the streets of London to the farms of Punjab, the leading pair grows in love through the new song.Sharing the song on Twitter, Arjun wrote: 'Time to sing along and step it up with #DhoomDhadaka."The upbeat music has been composed by Mannan Shah and penned by Javed Akhtar.Earlier, Bhare Bazaar impressed the audience by showcasing the love-hate relationship of Arjun and Parineeti's characters in the film. The first song of the film Tere Liye also became an instant hit amongst the audience, owing to the soulful melody and heartwarming vocals of Atif Aslam.Arjun and Parineeti have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry in the film. They are collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film Ishaqzaade.Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London.It is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19, 2018.