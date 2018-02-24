GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Namaste England, Starring Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra, Announces Release Date

Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param, and their love story across the landscapes of India's Punjab to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Namaste England, Starring Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra, Announces Release Date
Image: Parineeti's official Twitter account
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England is scheduled to hit the screens on December 7.

Arjun on Friday tweeted: "Me and Parineeti are back. Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England December 7, 2018. 'Namaste England'."




Parineeti wrote: "It. Is. Here. December 7, 2018."





Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param, and their love story across the landscapes of India's Punjab to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London, said a statement from the makers.

The film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You