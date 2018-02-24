English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Namaste England, Starring Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra, Announces Release Date
Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param, and their love story across the landscapes of India's Punjab to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London
Image: Parineeti's official Twitter account
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England is scheduled to hit the screens on December 7.
Arjun on Friday tweeted: "Me and Parineeti are back. Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England December 7, 2018. 'Namaste England'."
Parineeti wrote: "It. Is. Here. December 7, 2018."
The film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.
Me and Parineeti are back !!! Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England 🙏!!! 7th December 2018. #NamasteEngland@NamasteEngFilm @ParineetiChopra @RelianceEnt @PenMovies#VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers pic.twitter.com/ILSfaCc8CD— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 23, 2018
IT. IS. HERE. 7th Dec 2018!!!!! @arjunk26 @PenMovies @RelianceEnt @sonymusicindia #VipulAmrutlalShah #jayantilalagada #NamasteEngland pic.twitter.com/DN0TcGKm7z— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 23, 2018
