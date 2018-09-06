English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Namaste England Trailer: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor Shine as Jasmeet and Param
As Parineeti and Arjun try to bring a Punjabi flavour in the women empowerment theme, the two look adorable together.
After teasing fans over the date its launch, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England's trailer is out. And the two ypung stars are shining bright in the trailer. The three-minute long trailer takes us through the journey of Jasmeet and Param, a couple from Punjab, which is madly in love.
NAMASTE ENGLAND TRAILER 🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/iroCCsPuaO @arjunk26 @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah #NamasteEnglandTrailer— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 6, 2018
How far can you go for love? Presenting the #NamasteEnglandTrailer. https://t.co/elWUbXNaJc@NamasteEngFilm @ParineetiChopra @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia @erosnow #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 6, 2018
