Namaste England Trailer: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor Shine as Jasmeet and Param

After teasing fans over the date its launch, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England's trailer is out. And the two ypung stars are shining bright in the trailer. The three-minute long trailer takes us through the journey of Jasmeet and Param, a couple from Punjab, which is madly in love.The bright colours of Punjab are very much evident in the entire trailer.Both Arjun and Prineeti took to Twitter to share their trailer. While Parineeti wrote, " NAMASTE ENGLAND TRAILER" Arjun captioned it as How far can you go for love? Presenting the #NamasteEnglandTrailer."You can watch the trailer right here!Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were first seen together in Ishaqzaade and instantly the two became a favourite pair of movie audiences. Since then fans have been anxiously waiting to see them together in a film again.The two actors are returning on screen after 7 years with Namaste England releasing on October 10. The two will also be seen together in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.