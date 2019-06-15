Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Namaste Thailand Film Festival Kickstarts in Delhi, Celebrates Thai Culture's Diversity

The 3rd edition of Namaste Thailand film festival opened Friday with the aim of celebrating "the uniqueness and diversity of Thai culture", in New Delhi.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 9:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Namaste Thailand Film Festival Kickstarts in Delhi, Celebrates Thai Culture's Diversity
The 3rd edition of Namaste Thailand film festival opened Friday with the aim of celebrating "the uniqueness and diversity of Thai culture", in New Delhi.
Loading...

The 3rd edition of Namaste Thailand film festival opened Friday with the aim of celebrating "the uniqueness and diversity of Thai culture".

Organised by the Royal Thai Embassy, the film festival opened with the superhit Thai romantic comedy, Friend Zone at the PVR Select Citywalk ine New Delhi.

"We are happy that people turned up in large numbers for the Inauguration and the screening of 'Friend Zone'. Films are no doubt a reflection of a society, as films reflect how people think and the way they tell stories.

"We hope that you will enjoy the uniqueness and the diversity of the Thai culture and her people, as well as recognize the similarities and linkages between our two cultures," Chutintorn Gongsakdi, the Ambassador of Thailand, said.

The film depicted a grey zone where relationships are trapped between being friends and lovers.

The three-day festival will also show 2,215, Homestay, The Promise, and The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra.

The Thai film extravaganza will come to a close on Jun 16 with another romantic comedy Suddenly Twenty.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram