Namaste Thailand Film Festival Kickstarts in Delhi, Celebrates Thai Culture's Diversity
The 3rd edition of Namaste Thailand film festival opened Friday with the aim of celebrating "the uniqueness and diversity of Thai culture", in New Delhi.
Organised by the Royal Thai Embassy, the film festival opened with the superhit Thai romantic comedy, Friend Zone at the PVR Select Citywalk ine New Delhi.
"We are happy that people turned up in large numbers for the Inauguration and the screening of 'Friend Zone'. Films are no doubt a reflection of a society, as films reflect how people think and the way they tell stories.
"We hope that you will enjoy the uniqueness and the diversity of the Thai culture and her people, as well as recognize the similarities and linkages between our two cultures," Chutintorn Gongsakdi, the Ambassador of Thailand, said.
The film depicted a grey zone where relationships are trapped between being friends and lovers.
The three-day festival will also show 2,215, Homestay, The Promise, and The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra.
The Thai film extravaganza will come to a close on Jun 16 with another romantic comedy Suddenly Twenty.
