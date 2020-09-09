Namish Taneja on Why He Felt 'Aye Mere Humsafar' was a Better Choice Than 'Bigg Boss 14'

Actor Namish Taneja, who is currently working in 'Aye Mere Humsafar' as Ved Kothari, talks about his new show, his co-star Neelu Vaghela and Bigg Boss 14.

He said, “Ved is free as a bird, he does whatever he wants to. He is confused about what he wants to become in life, sometimes he thinks he wants to become a boxer, sometimes dancer and sometimes singer, so he tries everything. He is the youngest in the house so he gets everything easily, he has not seen struggle. There is no stress in playing the character, I have to be happy and cheerful to fit in the character so that is why I chose this show.”

The actor has previously worked with Neelu in 'Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo'. “It is good to collaborate with her again. Earlier show was a good experience. This is destiny that they want us to do this show together. We developed a good bond in last show playing mother-in-law and son-in-law, here we are paired as mother-son, it is a beautiful experience.”

Namish's previous show 'Vidya' was one of the few shows to go off-air during the lockdown. “I was not expecting, I was so unhappy with the decision. TRP and everything was good. Whatever character I play I involve myself 100%, I was so into the character, Vivek Vardhan was close to my heart. It becomes very difficult for an actor when such things happens but unexpected event has happened with the world. I believe whatever happens, happens for good.”

There were reports doing the rounds that the actor was offered Bigg Boss 14. “I was offered Bigg Boss 14, I received a call and it was in planning. There was still time for things to get finalised. Then there was this offer from Shashi Sumeet Production. I wanted to work with Shashi and Sumeet sir and they were interested to work with me. I did not know what might happen about Bigg Boss and this show was starting in three-four days, so I was like first come first,” he said.

‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ also stars Tina Ann Philip. The show airs on Dangal.