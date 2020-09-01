Namish Taneja Picked 'Aye Mere Humsafar' Over Bigg Boss 14

Actor Namish Taneja, who is currently seen in a new show Aye Mere Humsafar, was in talks with the Bigg Boss team for his participation in the upcoming season of the reality show. However, the actor picked the daily soap over the reality show.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, "I have been fortunate enough to enter the Bigg Boss house earlier. This year, while I was in talks with the makers of the reality show, however producers of Aye Mere Humsafar along with the channel selected me. I am happy to take up the show and excited for this journey. I am equally keen and excited to go inside the Bigg Boss house, God willing, probably in the upcoming seasons."

The actor was last seen in the show Vidya, which was abruptly pulled-off air during the lockdown. The show also starred Meera Deosthale.

Meanwhile, in his new show on Dangal, Namish plays the role of Ved Kothari, who has little sense of direction in life, but has the good fortune of receiving life’s comforts as he is the son to the most successful business woman. The show portrays the life of an ambitious girl and a laid-back boy and how their lives get entangled after a misunderstanding which leads to a mix up in their marriage.