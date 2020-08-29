Namish Taneja Pulls Out of Bigg Boss 14, Cites This Reason

TV actor Namish Taneja, who initially agreed to take part in Bigg Boss 14, has finally opened up on why he changed his mind and decided to pull out of the show.

Speaking to Bollywoodlife.com, Namish said that initially he had agreed to be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show but later decided to pull out after he was cast for the daily soap Aye Mere Humsafar.

"We were in talks, but I was then finalised to play Ved, so I had to deny them," Namish was quoted as saying.

Namish also stated that he was approached earlier by the makers of the show.

"Initially, I didn't want to. I always denied it, but I went inside the house twice last year. And after that, I felt, why not? This would be something different as I have been doing back-to-back daily soaps ever since I started working. So, I thought, I should try out," he said.

Namish is best known for his character of Lakshya Maheshwari in Swaragini.

Meanwhile, the makers have released a couple of promos featuring Salman Khan. In one of the promos, Salman can be seen sitting in an empty theatre and the tagline says, "Ab paltega scene."

“2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par.Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @VootSelect. @BeingSalmanKhan,” read the post.

Fans are already excited to know the names of celebrities who are on the contestant’s list for the upcoming season.

However, the premier of the show has been postponed to October. Speculations are high that Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia and Nia Sharma can be seen in the show. Reports are also stating that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla along with Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana can enter the BB house as guests for two weeks.