Namish Taneja's Family Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Actor in 'Self-isolation'

Actor Namish Taneja, who is playing the role of Ved Kothari in Aye Mere Humsafar, shared that his family has tested positive for coronavirus. However, the actor has tested negative for the Covid-19 and is currently in self-isolation at home.

Namish took to Instagram and shared, "Hi All, I trust that you all are in the pink of health. Wanted to inform you all that my parents, sister and cousin brother (who is staying with us) has been tested positive for Corona Virus. My COVID-19 report is negative and I am following strict home isolation. I thank you all in advance for your love and support, please stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones 🙏 Love and light, -Namish Taneja...#NamishTaneja #CoronaVirus #Covid #Covid19 (sic)," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Vidya, which was abruptly pulled-off air during the lockdown. The show also starred Meera Deosthale.

Meanwhile, in his new show on Dangal, Namish plays the role of Ved Kothari, who has little sense of direction in life but has the good fortune of receiving life’s comforts as he is the son to the most successful businesswoman. The show portrays the life of an ambitious girl and a laid-back boy and how their lives get entangled after a misunderstanding which leads to a mix up in their marriage.