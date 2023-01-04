Namita Thapar Responds To 'Toxicity' Shark Tank India Judges Faced After Rejecting Competitor's Pitch

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar has reacted to the trolling the judges’ panel faced for rejecting a pitch because it was co-shark Vineeta Singh’s competitor brand. Namita took to her Twitter handle and mentioned that being a shark does not mean they cannot have their independent values. She added that she has ‘no regrets’ in not accepting Vineeta’s competitor brand’s pitch.

“Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values and speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people with lack of integrity.. that’s me :)," Namita wrote.

Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me 🙂— Namita (@namitathapar) January 3, 2023

For the unversed, the second season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2. However, the episode left a section of audience disappointed after a pitch about a makeup brand named Recode was rejected because it was shark Vineeta Singh’s Sugar’s competitor brand. While sharks were impressed with the pitch, all of them except Peyush Bansal rejected it because it was from Vineeta Singh’s industry.

Later, several social media users took to Twitter and called it unfair. “Disappointed with Shark Tank India this season, poor people who have the same line of business as any of the judges, will not get investment just because shark doesn’t want to lose their friend. What kind of logic is that?” one of the Tweets read.

Shark’s panel for Shark Tank India 2 comprises Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover is co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

Read all the Latest Movies News here