Namita Thapar Walks Out of Shark Tank 2 After Ugly Fight With Anupam Mittal, Says 'Keep Your Ego...'

The second season of Shark Tank India has kept fans on the edge of their seats. With unique and interesting pitches from all kinds of fields ranging from tech and medical to grooming, this season has gained immense popularity. And now the show is in the headlines again. But not for the same reason. A recent promo of Shark Tank India 2 shows that all the sharks clash over a single pitch, eventually leading to a heated argument between Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal.

A woman who represented her brand Nestroots impressed all judges. The entrepreneur informed that Nestroots is an Indian brand which has already become a part of more than 1 lakh homes. “We give kitchen, dining, decor, furnishing solutions,” she said. While Vineeta was quite impressed, Peyush asked if the brand was making any profits as of yet. To this, the entrepreneur informed that her net profitability is between 16-19 percent.

As Vineeta quickly offered Rs 65 lakh for 4 percent equity with Anupam, Aman got furious and said, “Kabhi toh kisi aur ko leliya karo yaar (Ask someone else too sometimes).” Anupam did not hold back and added, “Tum value nahi add karte ho yaar sirf herogiri karte ho (you only act smart, add no value).” To this Aman replied, “Hero will stay a hero and villain will stay a villain” and offered Rs 65 for 5 percent and asked Vineeta to choose the person with whom she wants to join hands with.

While the argument between them continued, Peyush added that he was ready to offer Rs 65 lakh for just 1 percent. The promo shows as Namita Thapar disagrees with it, Anupam said, “It doesn’t matter what you think yaar.” This turned their discussion into an ugly fight, as Namita walked away from the show saying, “Not okay, you need to keep your ego in check.” Watch, here.

The show, which centres around a group of investors who analyse entrepreneurs’ ideas before investing, premiered on January 2 on Sony TV. Sharks on this show include Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho, Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, and Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics.

