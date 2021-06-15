Namma Music Announces Release of Carnatic Musician Abhay Nayampally's Debut Album

Namma Music and it’s founder Sandeep Chowta have announced the release of the debut album of the talented Carnatic guitar player Abhay Nayampally. Sandeep has also co-produced the album. The duo have forged a deep bond that is deeply seated in their love for music.

The self-titled album is a showcase of Abhay’s talents and the duo ie hopeful that it will resonate with listeners worldwide. The musician has dedicated the album to his Guru, the late Vidwan Mandolin U Srinivas who is responsible for all that Abhay has achieved musically today.

Talented international musicians have joined Abhay and Sandeep in the musical mélange. The international musicians are, Bakithi Kumalo (of Paul Simon’s “Graceland” fame) on bass, Thommyknoles and Hector Moreno Guerrero on keys, King Robinson jr on drums, Diego Hedez on trumpet and Seb Read on bass.

The album is the 23rd release on the Namma Music record label in a short span of 14 months.

