News18 » Movies
1-min read

Namrata Meets Bharathi and Discusses Development Works in Burripalem

Namrata met AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife Bharathi in her Amaravati residence. They discussed the village development works in Burripalem.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Namrata Meets Bharathi and Discusses Development Works in Burripalem
A photo from the meeting.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife and actor Namrata are known for their social welfare works. Babu has adopted some villages and the couple keeps implementing new ideas for their development.

Regarding one such ideas, Namrata recently met AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife Bharathi in her Amaravati residence. They discussed the village development works in Burripalem. The meeting went on for an hour in which Namratha explained about the ongoing welfare programmes in Burripalem.

Later, Namrata took to social media and shared a picture from the meeting. She wrote alongside, “Had an extremely productive meeting with the very poised and elegant Smt. Bharathi garu regarding Burripalem village works!! Looking forward to working together with the AP govt. alongside gramam foundation.”

Reportedly, Bharathi promised the government’s support for the ongoing works in the village.

