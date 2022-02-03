Namrata Shirodkar and Pooja Hegde Deck Up For Mahesh Babu Starrer SSMB28's Launch Ceremony

A special puja was conducted on the sets of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28. The ceremony took place on Thursday, February 3, at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marking Mahesh and Trivikram’s third collaboration.

Although Mahesh couldn’t attend the event, his wife Namrata Shirodkar attended the event. She joined Trivikram and Pooja Hegde for the pooja and also sounded off the first clap with Pooja. Namrata attended the event wearing a purple Anarkali along with a golden dupatta. Meanwhile, Pooja slipped into a traditional pink attire. The ladies posed with the clapboard in their hands in one picture while another showed the duo posing with the crew. They were also seen posing with the director.

Mahesh too shared a picture of the clapboard and welcomed the new chapter of his life. “A new chapter unfolds!" he captioned the picture on Instagram and Twitter. Several fans took to the comments and sent the actor their best wishes. “Waiting Waiting Waiting !!" one wrote. “Another pan India star from our Telugu cinema#Pride Tollywood," another added, referring to the recent Telugu movies that have won over the country. “Congratulations anna," added a third fan.

According to India Today, the filming will begin in April. SSMB28 is produced by S Radhakrishna (China Babu) under the banner Haarika & Hassine Creations, while Smt Mamatha presents it. Mahesh and Trivikram have already delivered two movies in the past. The duo first collaborated for Athadu (2005) and reunited for Khaleja in 2010. It comes as no surprise that fans have high expectations from SSMB28.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s health was also in the news a few weeks ago. In January, the actor revealed that he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was exhibiting mild symptoms. The actor shared his health update on Instagram and asked fans to follow the Covid norms. He also urged them to get their vaccine doses as soon as possible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.