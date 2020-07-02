Namrata Shirodkar Crushes Hopes of Fans Wanting to See Her On Screen with Mahesh Babu Again

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar fell in love on the sets of their Telugu movie Vamsi and are married for 14 years now. Namrata decided to quit acting after marriage and focus on her kids and family.

Recently, during an interaction with fans on Instagram, the former Miss India was asked if she would ever want to star in a film with Mahesh Babu again. The former actress said that there is no chance of that happening ever, reported Pinkvilla.

She was asked, "Will you do a movie with Mahesh sir in future ma'am?" Namrata replied, "I don't think so it is going to be possible again in this lifetime."

Another fan asked her to share the best moment of her life and Namrata said she has two. "I have two- the day I got married and the day I had both my kids," she wrote on Instagram.

Namrata has worked in several Hindi films like Vaastav, Pukar, Albela, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice.

During an earlier interview, Namrata spoke about her decision to quit acting. She said, "There was never a burning desire to be a top actress in the first place. I happily gave up my career to marry Mahesh. And luckily, in the 14 years of our marriage, there has never been a single moment of regret or bitterness. People find it hard to believe that we're so happy together after all these years."

